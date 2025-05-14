news
Mozilla on Firefox Accessibility and Future Features
Mozilla ☛ ‘Shifting left’ for better accessibility in Firefox
As a product manager for Firefox, one of the areas I’m most passionate about is accessibility. This is not only because I’m a disabled person myself, but also because I’ve seen firsthand that building in accessibility from the beginning results in better outcomes for everyone. Our new profile management feature is a great example of this approach.
Mozilla ☛ Jump into Firefox Labs: A place to try new features and help shape Firefox
Ever thought, “I wish I could try that new Firefox feature early?” Good news – we’ve been trying out new features and now, you can try them out, too.