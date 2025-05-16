news
Applications: LibreOffice, Midori, OpenSnitch, BleachBit, Kubernetes
Document Foundation ☛ Projects selected for LibreOffice in the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2025
The LibreOffice Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code projects have been selected for 2025.
TecMint ☛ Midori: Lightweight, Fast, and Privacy-Focused Web Browser for Linux
It’s known for being easy on system resources, making it a favorite for older computers or anyone who wants to keep their Linux desktop uncluttered and speedy.
TecMint ☛ OpenSnitch: The Must-Have Application Firewall for Linux
This is where OpenSnitch comes in, a GNU/Linux application firewall designed to give you control over your outgoing connections on a per-application basis.
TecMint ☛ BleachBit – A Free Disk Space Cleaner and Privacy Guard for Linux
To keep your computer clean and your data safe, you need a reliable tool called BleachBit that wipes out all these unnecessary files from your system.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes 1.33: Job's SuccessPolicy Goes GA
On behalf of the Kubernetes project, I'm pleased to announce that Job success policy has graduated to General Availability (GA) as part of the v1.33 release.