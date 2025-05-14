news
ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld getting a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 prototype with a Manjaro Linux-based OS
Hardware vendor ZOTAC have announced they're working on a new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld, with a prototype that will be shown off at COMPUTEX 2025 running Linux. The event takes place May 20-23 May, and so hopefully they will be giving out plenty of details then.
Their press announcement was short on any real details simply noting:
The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld returns with an updated prototype variant, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 APU, and running an all-new Manjaro Linux-based OS specifically designed for Handheld PCs.
Techspot:
Zotac's new OLED handheld gaming PC runs a Linux-based OS | TechSpot
Zotac will showcase a follow-up to its Zone handheld gaming PC at Computex next week. The device features upgraded hardware specs and a new operating system based on Linux distro Manjaro, evoking the Steam Deck's software strategy.
Like most handheld gaming PCs, the original Zotac Zone comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. While this ensures native compatibility with most PC games, Microsoft's OS feels clumsy on small screens and is difficult to navigate without a mouse and keyboard. The Steam Deck overcame these issues with SteamOS, which uses Arch Linux and Valve's Proton compatibility layer to provide a handheld-friendly interface with numerous gaming optimizations.
Notebookcheck:
Zotac Zone 2: OLED and trackpad-wielding gaming handheld to launch with 'all-new Manjaro Linux-based OS'
The Zotac Zone arrived pretty late to the party with regards to the release of AMD Ryzen 7 8840U-powered gaming handhelds. For context, the current model finally made it to market in September 2024, some eighteen months after Asus opened pre-orders for the ROG Ally (curr. $499 - renewed on Amazon). Unfortunately, it looks like the same could be true for the Zone 2 too, which Zotac initially teased in December before showcasing a prototype in January during CES 2025.
Four months later, it seems that Zotac is still prototyping its next gaming handheld. As it stands, the company has provided no clarity about when the Zone 2 will be available. Instead, it has buried the following in a press release concerning Computex 2025...