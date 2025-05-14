ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld getting a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 prototype with a Manjaro Linux-based OS

news

Hardware vendor ZOTAC have announced they're working on a new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld, with a prototype that will be shown off at COMPUTEX 2025 running Linux. The event takes place May 20-23 May, and so hopefully they will be giving out plenty of details then.

Their press announcement was short on any real details simply noting:

The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld returns with an updated prototype variant, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 APU, and running an all-new Manjaro Linux-based OS specifically designed for Handheld PCs.