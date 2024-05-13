Best Free and Open Source Software
Agola - CI/CD system - LinuxLinks
Agola is a CI/CD system with a lot of features like advanced and reproducible workflows (runs), containerized tasks, fully distributed and high-available.
This is free and open source software.
Woodpecker - simple yet powerful CI/CD engine - LinuxLinks
Woodpecker is a simple yet powerful CI/CD engine with great extensibility.
Woodpecker uses docker containers to execute pipeline steps.
This is free and open source software.
Kaiteki - Fediverse client for social-media sites - LinuxLinks
Kaiteki is a Fediverse client for social-media sites, made with Flutter.
Kaiteki has support for 4 platforms, and 4 services (Mastodon, Pleroma, Misskey and X), and over 10 languages.
This is free and open source software.
3 Top Free and Open Source Perl Web Frameworks - LinuxLinks
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
Perl is a high-level, general-purpose, interpreted, scripting, dynamic programming language. Its syntax has its roots in shell scripting tools, borrowing features from other languages including C, shell script (sh), AWK, and sed.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple iWork - LinuxLinks
macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
5 Hot Free and Open Source Ruby Application Servers - LinuxLinks
There are good reasons to deploy an application server in a corporate environment. At a high level, an application server enables updates and upgrades to applications to be distributed to all users. System administrators also benefit from the fact that changes to application configuration can take place centrally, which greatly simplifies technical support and ultimately the end user experience. Application servers also simplify user management, avoiding the need to set up and maintain user-management systems for applications. This type of software also enhances scalability and resource usage, and exposes business components via different deployment wrappers.
Ruby is a general purpose, scripting, structured, flexible, fully object-oriented programming language with a focus on simplicity and productivity. Ruby is a very conservative language. It’s equipped with very carefully chosen features that have been fully tested.