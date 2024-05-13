Collections of Different Linux Distributions
OpenMandriva Lx - Linux distribution descended from Mandriva Linux - LinuxLinks
OpenMandriva Lx is a general purpose Linux distribution that aims to cater for both beginners and advanced users alike.
The distro has some brand-tools of its own including...
Linuxfx - Ubuntu-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks
Linuxfx is a Brazilian Ubuntu-based operating system.
It offers compatibility with Windows apps through Wine and also runs Android apps.
The distro is compatible with any computer that has 2 cores and 2 GB of RAM.