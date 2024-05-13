posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 13, 2024



Quoting: iTWire - Rocky Linux sponsor offers lifeline for firms using CentOS 7 —

CentOS 7 reaches its end-of-life on 30 June. This project which produced an enterprise Linux distribution, was bought by Red Hat in 2014, but then shut down in December 2020, leaving many users angry. The distribution was basically Red Hat's Enterprise Linux without the trademarks, the only copyrighted portion.

In June 2023, Red Hat, which was bought by IBM in 2019, tightened its grip on RHEL source code, and said it would make source code available only to its customers.

CIQ said in its pitch that businesses could "gain peace of mind with up to three years of additional life for CentOS 7 beyond the official EOL, covering critical security updates for CVSS scores of 7 and above".