posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2024



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 185 released —

I am happy to announce that we finally have a new release of IPFire: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 185. It comes with a brand new IPFire IPS based on Suricata 7, a number of bug fixes across the distribution and a good amount of package updates.

But before we start talking about the changes in detail, we would like to take a moment and ask for your support. We put a lot of effort into building and testing this update and could not do any of this without your donation. Please, donate to the project helping us to put more resources to bring you more and better updates. It is very much appreciated by all of us here!