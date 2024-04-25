Best Free and Open Source: Digital Audio Workstations, and Find and Delete Duplicate Files
-
10 Best Free and Open Source Digital Audio Workstations - LinuxLinks
The main reason why a DAW is so useful is the range of add-ons with new options popping up all the time. VST plugins give the DAW even more versatility, sample packs expand audio file libraries, and the recording software itself is constantly being improved.
If you want to record, edit, mix and master audio and MIDI projects, a DAW is the tool you need.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 10 top free and open source DAWs. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to record and mix music on their PC. With a high quality DAW you can get on with writing and producing great music. With samples, drum machines, MIDI keyboards, and other digital tools, let’s make chart-topping music.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart..
-
10 Best Free Tools to Find and Delete Duplicate Files - LinuxLinks
Duplicate files are a real annoyance. Aside from using disk space, these files do nothing but clutter up your drive, make your PC run slower, and increase the difficulty level significantly when it comes to finding the right version of a specific file: is it the one I just updated, or the other one?
Good duplicate finding software compares more than just a filename – including the file size – so it doesn’t remove files which are different to each other. You need reliable software. But always make sure you are making regular backups. And test the backups actually work.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Free and open source software that lets you find and remove the duplicate files that are cluttering up your file system.