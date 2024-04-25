Best Free and Open Source: Digital Audio Workstations, and Find and Delete Duplicate Files

The main reason why a DAW is so useful is the range of add-ons with new options popping up all the time. VST plugins give the DAW even more versatility, sample packs expand audio file libraries, and the recording software itself is constantly being improved.

If you want to record, edit, mix and master audio and MIDI projects, a DAW is the tool you need.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 10 top free and open source DAWs. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to record and mix music on their PC. With a high quality DAW you can get on with writing and producing great music. With samples, drum machines, MIDI keyboards, and other digital tools, let’s make chart-topping music.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart..