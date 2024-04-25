posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2024



Quoting: IBASE ISR500 fanless Edge AI computer and digital signage player features MediaTek Genio 510 or 700 SoC - CNX Software —

IBASE offers DIN rail and wall mounting options and provides Android 13 and Yocto 5.15-based Linux images for the MediaTek Genio 510/700-powered Edge AI computer. Other OS are available upon request.

We had already seen development kits based on MediaTek Genio processors, system-on-modules from Vecow, Laird Connectivity, and ADLINK, and more recently Radxa unveiled the NIO 12L SBC. But complete turnkey solutions based on MediaTek Genio SoCs have been rare, admittedly because of the embedded/IoT focus of the processors, and the only one we’ve covered so far was the Mekotronics LS1200 “live streaming” box. The IBASE ISR500 system adds to that very short list.