TileOS 1.0 Unveiled for Tiling Window Managers Enthusiasts

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 17, 2024



Many of us love using the visual interfaces offered by Linux desktop environments like KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, and more. They provide a straightforward desktop experience, where the mouse plays a key role in navigating and enjoying our digital space.

However, another group of savvy Linux users prefer to use the keyboard shortcuts to manage their desktop windows. They find this approach more efficient and handy, thanks to the powerful features offered by tiling window managers.

For them, TileOS 1.0 is here, and it’s been crafted with tiling window management enthusiasts at heart. As the latest addition to the Linux universe, this brand new, first stable release is all about bringing you the best of organized and efficient computing. But before diving into what it offers, let’s say a few words about the OS itself.

