Void Linux’s March 2024 Update Brings Raspberry Pi 5 Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 17, 2024



Void Linux, the versatile and systemd-free rolling Linux distribution known for its simplicity and the unique choice of runit as its init system, has just unveiled its latest image release. Marked by version 20240314, it has been promoted to current status and is readily available for enthusiasts and professionals.

One of the highlights of this release is the introduction of a keymap selector in LightDM on XFCE images. This allows users to select their preferred keyboard layout at the login screen, making Void Linux more accessible to a global user base.

Read on