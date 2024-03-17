Games: Proton 9.0 Beta 15, Public Domain Game Jam, Playstation Plus From a BSD/Linux User's Perspective, How to Play Games on GNU/Linux
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 9.0 Beta 15 released and Proton Experimental updated
Valve released two separate Proton updates for Linux / Steam Deck as they push forward to the next stable release with Proton 9.0. Most of the changes are fixing up regressions this time to get it ready for the main public release.
Techdirt ☛ Game Jam Winner Spotlight: The Burden Of Creation
It’s time for another entry in our series of spotlight posts looking at the winners of the sixth annual public domain game jam, Gaming Like It’s 1928! We’ve already featured Best Visuals winner Flight from Podunk Station and Best Adaptation winner Mickey Party, and today we’re taking a closer look at the winner of Best Remix: The Burden Of Creation by Menéndez Guerra.
Data Swamp ☛ Cloud gaming review using Playstation Plus
While testing the clown gaming service GeForce Now, I've learned that PlayStation also had an offer.
Basically, if you use a PlayStation 4 or 5, you can subscribe to the first two tiers to benefit some services and games library, but the last tier (premium) adds more content AND allows you to play video games on a computer with their client, no PlayStation required. I already had the second tier subscription, so I paid the small extra to switch to premium in order to experiment with the service.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How to Play Games on GNU/Linux | Easy Tutorial for Newbie
Anyone at any age can find playing games a fun way to pass the time. Many operating systems offer access to great games, such as backdoored Windows PC, Linux, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you use Linux, don’t worry–you can easily play games on this OS too.