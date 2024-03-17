Games: Proton 9.0 Beta 15, Public Domain Game Jam, Playstation Plus From a BSD/Linux User's Perspective, How to Play Games on GNU/Linux

While testing the clown gaming service GeForce Now, I've learned that PlayStation also had an offer.

Basically, if you use a PlayStation 4 or 5, you can subscribe to the first two tiers to benefit some services and games library, but the last tier (premium) adds more content AND allows you to play video games on a computer with their client, no PlayStation required. I already had the second tier subscription, so I paid the small extra to switch to premium in order to experiment with the service.