KDE MegaRelease 6
KDE Plasma is a modern, feature-rich desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems. Known for its sleek design, customizable interface, and extensive set of applications, it is also open source, devoid of ads, and makes protecting your privacy and personal data a priority.
Install Plasma on your current laptop and enjoy all the perks of a state-of-the-art computing experience, even if your hardware is not supported by Windows 11. You can also opt for some very elegant machines pre-installed with Plasma such as the Steam Deck and many laptops and ultrabooks.
More Updates:
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Released, Here’s What’s New
The KDE development team has officially announced the final stable release of the new Plasma 6.0 desktop environment.
Arriving nearly a decade following the debut of its predecessor, Plasma 5, in June 2014, and after 27 interim versions, Plasma 6.0 is here as one of the major events in the open-source ecosystem for 2024.
Why does this hold such significance? The reason is straightforward: Plasma is one of the top two desktop environments, with a user base spanning millions globally.
Moreover, it serves as the foundation for numerous Linux distributions, shaping the desktop experience for their users. As a result, the Open Source community quite understandably awaited this release with keen anticipation.
KDE Plasma 6.0 Has Arrived, This is What’s New
Naturally, a major milestone like this one includes a deluge of changes, enhancements, and shiny new features, the best of which I look at in this post.
But I want to touch on the “intangible” changes too. KDE Plasma 6.0 upgrades its underlying application framework, Qt, to a major new version, and fully embraces the Wayland display server.
KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11
The KDE community has announced the release of its latest “MegaRelease 6,” which includes Plasma 6, Frameworks 6, and Gear 24.02. This update brings a host of new features, improvements, and enhancements to the KDE ecosystem. With its sleek and modern design, Plasma 6 not only surpasses the user interface of Microsoft Windows 11 but also elevates the overall computing experience.
The Plasma 6 desktop environment has undergone significant upgrades with a transition to the latest version of the Qt application framework and a migration to the Wayland graphics platform. These changes aim to improve security, efficiency, and performance while ensuring a smooth and familiar user experience. Plasma 6 also introduces a new Overview Effect, combining the Overview and Desktop Grid effects, and adds partial support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) on Wayland. Users can now enjoy richer colors, individual ICC profile settings, and color blindness correction filters.