KDE MegaRelease 6

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 28, 2024

updated Feb 28, 2024



KDE Plasma is a modern, feature-rich desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems. Known for its sleek design, customizable interface, and extensive set of applications, it is also open source, devoid of ads, and makes protecting your privacy and personal data a priority.

Install Plasma on your current laptop and enjoy all the perks of a state-of-the-art computing experience, even if your hardware is not supported by Windows 11. You can also opt for some very elegant machines pre-installed with Plasma such as the Steam Deck and many laptops and ultrabooks.

