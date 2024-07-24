posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2024



Quoting: Kirigami Addons 1.4 —

Kirigami Addons 1.4 is out! This release introduce a new module to manage actions similar to that we can find in the QtWidgets world with KXmlGui. This was not written from scratch but upstream the existing infrastructure from Merkuro (ex-Kalendar) and Marknote. These two applications have already been ported to this new module and more like Tokodon or KDE Keychain will follow soon.

This includes a shortcut editor to assign and modify the shortcuts of an application and a command bar to quickly search and trigger actions