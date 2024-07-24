Kirigami Addons 1.4

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

NVIDIA 560 Beta Linux Driver Released with Open GPU Kernel Modules by Default

NVIDIA 560 promises an updated nvidia-installer that features the NVIDIA Open-Source GPU kernel modules by default on systems with NVIDIA GPUs that support both the proprietary and open kernel modules, such as NVIDIA Turing, Ampere, Ada Lovelace, Blackwell, Grace Hopper, and Hopper.

Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Dubbed “Wilma”, Linux Mint 22 is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and uses the Linux 6.8 kernel. It will receive security updates until 2029 and new kernel versions as they’re available upstream in the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS repositories.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 21st, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa Teases Upgraded ROCK 5B+ SBC with LPDDR5 RAM and Onboard Wi-Fi 6

Radxa has introduced an upgraded version of their Radxa ROCK 5B, originally launched in 2022. This latest iteration of the single-board computer retains the Rockchip RK3588 SoC from its predecessors, now enhanced with significant upgrades including LPDDR5 RAM, dual M.2 M Key connectors, onboard Wi-Fi 6, among other features.

AAEON Unveils All-in-One Panel PCs Powered by Intel & Rockchip Processors

AAEON has expanded its product range with the launch of two innovative All-in-One Panel PCs: the ACP-1075 and ACP-1078. These new models highlight AAEON’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology aimed at meeting both industrial and retail needs.

ASRock DSF-A6000: Featuring AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 Processor and Triple RJ-45 Ports

ASRock Industrial has introduced the DSF-A6000 Embedded Box PC, tailored for diverse business environments. This unit leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 processor, providing stable and robust processing and graphics performance. It is ideally suited for 4K quad display setups used in digital signage, video walls, and kiosk systems.

news

Kirigami Addons 1.4

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2024

Shortcut editor

Quoting: Kirigami Addons 1.4 —

Kirigami Addons 1.4 is out! This release introduce a new module to manage actions similar to that we can find in the QtWidgets world with KXmlGui. This was not written from scratch but upstream the existing infrastructure from Merkuro (ex-Kalendar) and Marknote. These two applications have already been ported to this new module and more like Tokodon or KDE Keychain will follow soon.

This includes a shortcut editor to assign and modify the shortcuts of an application and a command bar to quickly search and trigger actions

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

First Pop!_OS 24.04 Alpha with COSMIC DE Drops on August 8
Course set: the first alpha of Pop_OS 24.04 is scheduled for release on August 8th
NVIDIA 560 Beta Linux Driver Released with Open GPU Kernel Modules by Default
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver series for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, the first release to default to the open-source GPU kernel modules.
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Released
Here is ROME 24.07, the rolling release model up-to-date install images
 
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
If you need such features, there are applications like GIMP
Ultimate Edition Arch – Arch-based Linux distribution
Ultimate Edition’s goal is to create a complete, seamlessly integrated, visually stimulating, and easy-to-install operating system
Beta for Amarok 3.1 available
Dear fans of music & open source music players
Kirigami Addons 1.4
Kirigami Addons 1.4 is out
GNOME bans Manjaro Core Team Member for uttering "Lunduke"
GNOME deleted the account of a Manjaro Team Core Member, and a GNOME package maintainer. All because he posted a link to an article that had the name "Lunduke" on it.
Games: Layoffs, Native GNU/Linux Versions, and More
9 stories, mostly from GamingOnLinux
ChimeraOS 46 brings major upgrades and enhanced handheld support for GPD, AYANEO, OneXPlayer
ChimeraOS Linux 46 has released today and there's a whole lot of improvements for this handheld and couch-gaming focused Linux distro
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
misc. links with focus on GNU/Linux
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks
Hackable Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Linux and more
Proprietary Traps and Openwashing Slant
not so open, but close...
Security Leftovers
Security picks, inc. patches
GNOME Secretly Ousts Elected Board Member Sonny Piers in Secret Meeting
Seems like a piece of the puzzle
Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22 is now available for download as the latest stable release of this popular Ubuntu-based operating system for the masses featuring the Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments.
Android Leftovers
Google TV Streamer Could be an Android-Powered Table-Top Successor to Chromecast: Report
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and WordPress Briefing
3 new episodes
Programmming and Standards Leftovers
coding and encoding
Internet and Web Leftovers
Web related news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5 and More
some hardware news
Games and Education Leftovers
With only limited FOSS scope
today's howtos
a few leftovers here
BSD: Libva's VA-API in OpenBSD, MidnightBSD 3.2 Released
Some BSD news
Security Leftovers
Security related stuff with Linux focus
The final Linux Mint 22 ISOs are undergoing final checks before the release
The Linux Mint Community website now reports that the Cinnamon, Mate, and Xfce editions of Linux Mint 22 are undergoing final tests before they're released
Forget Windows 11: Nobara Linux is the OS for everyone
If you've soured on Windows 11 and are looking for something that's more secure, reliable, customizable, and can serve as your gaming console, Nobara Linux might be it
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
To provide an insight into the quality of software available, we have compiled a list of 8 free and open source student information systems
Ubuntu Kylin – official Chinese version of Ubuntu
Ubuntu Kylin is the official Chinese version of the Ubuntu distribution
KDE: Week 8 recap
Since our main problem up to this point is to deal with the constant micro-pixel calls
You can contribute to KDE with non-C++ code
Not everything made by KDE uses C++
VLC 3.0.21 packaged for Slackware
I received reports that my vlc.SlackBuild script failed to create a package on Slackware-current
AAEON Unveils All-in-One Panel PCs Powered by Intel & Rockchip Processors
AAEON has expanded its product range with the launch of two innovative All-in-One Panel PCs
Windows TCO: Ransom, Medical Data Leaked, and Worldwide Outages That Get Regulators' Attention
Azure broken too
Apache Software Foundation Becomes Politics
the comments in LWN and suppression/censorship of them are quite revealing
Latest in RedHat.com
the technical and less technical stuff
today's howtos
first batch for today
The GNU C Library version 2.40 is now available
new version
Games: Steam Deck, Bloobs Adventure, and More
Latest from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Distributions and Operating Systems: Roundups and New Ones
Also distributions without elogind and other systemd parts
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients, including Enlisted - 2024-07-17 Edition
Between 2024-07-10 and 2024-07-17 there were 69 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
GNU/Linux on Old Laptops and New Laptops (Amid Windows Meltdown Worldwide)
a pair of stories
Open Hardware and General Hardware With Linux Relevance
hardware news for today
BSD Leftovers
a pair of stories for today
GNU Parallel 20240722 ('Assange') and GNUnet on DHT Technical Specification Milestone 5
Some GNU updates
EasyOS Development Updates
a pair of updates from BK
Android Leftovers
Chrome for Android and the forever UI
Audacity 3.6.1 Update Fixes Critical Crashes
Audacity 3.6.1 update fixes critical bugs
IPFire Against The Bad Guys - Denial-of-Service Protection Of Up To Hundreds Of Gigabit/s
I would like to give an introduction to Denial-of-Service attacks and what old and new mitigations IPFire has in stock against them
My 30-Day Experiment With Native Linux Games
Testing supported games on a Linux system from Steam
today's howtos
many more howtos for today
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications With Linux
when there is duopoly
Microsoft's Evolving Blame-Shifting, Impact-Belittling, Narrative-Inverting, and Attention-Deflecting Strategy After Windows Catastrophes
No shame there!
postmarketOS selected for NGI Zero Core funding / The European Union must keep funding free software
We are very grateful and eager to get started
Tiling Shell GNOME Extension Adds New Way to Tile Windows Quickly
If you’ve tried the Tiling Shell GNOME extension you’ll know how easy it makes it to tile application windows in GNOME Shell
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: Andronix - Running Linux distributions on an Android phone
I like Andronix and how easy it is to useI like Andronix and how easy it is to use
Windows TCO: Azure Outages, Bricked Windows, Ransomware, and Worse
Microsoft cannot catch a break
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 21st, 2024
The 197th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 21st, 2024.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles