CachyOS Introduces New Repository Optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 14, 2024



Starting with this release, CachyOS will automatically enable a software repository on new installations that will be used to provide the best performance for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 machines. In addition, the ISO now features automatic architecture checks for the Zen 4/Zen 5 repository and CachyOS’s hardware detection tool (chwd) received support for AMD GPUs for better detection of official ROCm-supported GPUs.

CachyOS’s hardware detection tool also received support for configuring the libva driver as the default for supported NVIDIA hardware, along with the ability to correctly export the variable to the profile. On the other hand, AMD users received support for the “AMD CPB Boost” feature, which allows enabling or disabling the boost on a per-core basis, which is now supported in CachyOS’s kernels by default.

