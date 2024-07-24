Open Hardware and Devices With Linux

Kavita is library software for storing and reading comics, eBooks and Manga. If you are familiar with Plex, you will definitely be familiar with how Kavita works.

This software can handle almost all of the popular manga/comic and eBook formats. For example, it has full support for PDF, epub, cbr, cbz, and even raw images. Its reader is even built to be super responsive, so it will display your chosen book or comic well, no matter what device you use.