Open Hardware and Devices With Linux
-
Ruben Schade ☛ A logic gate experiment lab on Tindie
You connect the provided DuPont wires to each of the “gate” header pairs represented by the icons, and you can see the output on the provided LEDs. The outputs can also be daisy-chained, so you could build yourself a flip-flop circuit!
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Self-hosting Kavita on your Raspberry Pi
Kavita is library software for storing and reading comics, eBooks and Manga. If you are familiar with Plex, you will definitely be familiar with how Kavita works.
This software can handle almost all of the popular manga/comic and eBook formats. For example, it has full support for PDF, epub, cbr, cbz, and even raw images. Its reader is even built to be super responsive, so it will display your chosen book or comic well, no matter what device you use.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Radxa Teases Upgraded ROCK 5B+ SBC with LPDDR5 RAM and Onboard Wi-Fi 6
Radxa has introduced an upgraded version of their Radxa ROCK 5B, originally launched in 2022. This latest iteration of the single-board computer retains the Rockchip RK3588 SoC from its predecessors, now enhanced with significant upgrades including LPDDR5 RAM, dual M.2 M Key connectors, onboard Wi-Fi 6, among other features.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASRock DSF-A6000: Featuring AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 Processor and Triple RJ-45 Ports
ASRock Industrial has introduced the DSF-A6000 Embedded Box PC, tailored for diverse business environments. This unit leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 processor, providing stable and robust processing and graphics performance. It is ideally suited for 4K quad display setups used in digital signage, video walls, and kiosk systems.
-
Purism ☛ Private Cellular Networking and Secure Client Devices
The N79 band is a crucial part of the 5G spectrum, particularly due to its relatively common availability. Unlike lower cellular spectrum that is already in use by 3G and 4G networks, the N79 band can operate large channel widths, which is a performance objective of the 5G standard.