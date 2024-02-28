FreeBSD 13.3-RC1 Now Available

The first RC build of the 13.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 13.3-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 13.3-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 13.3-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 13.3-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.3-RC1 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 13.3-RC1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.3-RC1 armv6 RPI-B o 13.3-RC1 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.3-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.3-RC1 aarch64 RPI o 13.3-RC1 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.3-RC1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.3-RC1 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.3-RC1 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.3-RC1 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 13.3-RC1 riscv64 GENERIC o 13.3-RC1 riscv64 GENERICSD

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.3/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.3" branch.

A summary of changes since 13.3-BETA3 includes:

o Several wifi stability fixes.

o A change to the order in which ACPI devices reserve resources.

o A kernel panic fix when smartpqi(4) devices are removed.

o A kernel panic fix affecting AMD microcode updates.

o A fix to graid on Promise RAID1 with 4+ disks.

o Fixes to filesystem corruption on msdosfs.

o Fixes relating to ethernet packet alignment on vtnet(4).

o A bug fix in the time zone information parser.

o Several updates to Heimdal.

o Unbound update to 1.19.1.

o Expat update to 2.6.0.

o Zlib update to 1.3.1.

o irdma(4) update to 1.2.36-k.

A list of changes since 13.2 is available in the releng/13.3 release notes:

https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.3R/relnotes/

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.3-RELEASE cycle progresses.



