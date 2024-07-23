posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2024



Quoting: The final Linux Mint 22 ISOs are undergoing final checks before the release - Neowin —

The Linux Mint Community website now reports that the Cinnamon, Mate, and Xfce editions of Linux Mint 22 are undergoing final tests before they're released. Officially, Linux Mint 22 is still in the beta testing phase, but the current ISO checks won't take very long, and we'll get an announcement soon after.

The beta of Linux Mint 22 was released 20 days ago, on July 2. It includes Linux 6.2, new wallpapers, and a better Software Manager. A week after the beta came out, its head, Clem Lefebvre, said that the stable release could be more than two weeks away. At the time, 109 bug reports had been filed, and 53 had still not been solved.

Lefebvre said that Linux Mint 22 would be a solid base for the future but that several issues were threatening to extend the beta testing period, and that has manifested. At the time, Neowin reported the following...