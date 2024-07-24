Games: Layoffs, Native GNU/Linux Versions, and More
Humble Games confirms layoffs amid "restructuring," but says Humble Bundle and "ongoing projects and upcoming releases" aren't affected
In a statement released after this story was first published, Humble Games confirmed reports of layoffs at the company, but did not specify how many employees were affected. Humble Games described the layoffs as part of a "restructuring" rather than a function of total closure, as some employee accounts suggested. Here's the company's statement in full:
"In these challenging economic times for indie game publishing, Humble Games has made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure our operations. This decision was not made lightly; it involved much deliberation and careful thought, with the goal of ensuring the stability and support of our developers and ongoing projects. Additionally, the restructuring of operations at Humble Games will have no impact on operations at Humble Bundle.
"We are acutely aware of the profound impact this decision has on our team members at Humble Games and deeply empathize with everyone affected. Our team's contributions have been world-class and invaluable, supporting the launch of our games since we started publishing in 2017. We are committed to navigating this transition with as much empathy and understanding as possible.
Game World Observer ☛ Number of employees at Chinese game companies decreased by more than 10k people in 2023, new study finds
A new study sheds light on the scale of staff reduction across the Chinese games industry. The number of professionals employed by local companies fell by thousands last year.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Kitsune Tails will be a platformer to remember, full of mini-games and powerful modding tools
Kitsune Tails, the platformer styled after beloved classics and steeped in Japanese mythology, shows off a bunch of retro minigames and some pretty powerful modding support that will be available at launch.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Apple design award winner Afterplace just released on PC with Linux support
Originally a mobile game that won an Apple design award, Afterplace is an open world adventurous retro game for those who like to get lost. Today it released on PC with full Native Linux support. Always nice to see a popular mobile game make its way onto more platforms!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deep space colony sim Stardeus gets a massive overhaul in a new update
Get ready to put together a spaceship again, as the deep space colony sim Stardeus has a really massive update out now and it's looking great. Basically, it's RimWorld on a spaceship and it's cool.
GamingOnLinux ☛ DRAG returns as ExoCross, an offroad racing game with 4CPT vehicle physics
Remember DRAG from Orontes Games? A while back in 2021 they were acquired by iRacing and now the game has returned finished as the future off-road racing sim ExoCross. It has full Native Linux support still, which appears in great shape.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Codename: Ocean Keeper takes Dome Keeper and puts you in an underwater twin-stick mech
Take the mining and defense idea from Dome Keeper, stick you in an underwater mech with exploration and twin-stick shooting and you've got Codename: Ocean Keeper. Note: key sent by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the new demo for KILLBEAT a rhythm shooter roguelike
A rhythm shooter roguelike sounds like a really fun idea, and now you can try it yourself in KILLBEAT which just released a demo with Native Linux support. From Kalma Games, an independent Finnish game studio.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for Ubisoft Connect, Once Human, Burnout Paradise Remastered
July 22nd saw a new release of Proton Experimental from Valve, as work continues as always towards the next main release of the Windows compatibility layer for Linux desktop and Steam Deck.