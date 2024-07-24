Games: Layoffs, Native GNU/Linux Versions, and More

In a statement released after this story was first published, Humble Games confirmed reports of layoffs at the company, but did not specify how many employees were affected. Humble Games described the layoffs as part of a "restructuring" rather than a function of total closure, as some employee accounts suggested. Here's the company's statement in full:

"In these challenging economic times for indie game publishing, Humble Games has made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure our operations. This decision was not made lightly; it involved much deliberation and careful thought, with the goal of ensuring the stability and support of our developers and ongoing projects. Additionally, the restructuring of operations at Humble Games will have no impact on operations at Humble Bundle.

"We are acutely aware of the profound impact this decision has on our team members at Humble Games and deeply empathize with everyone affected. Our team's contributions have been world-class and invaluable, supporting the launch of our games since we started publishing in 2017. We are committed to navigating this transition with as much empathy and understanding as possible.