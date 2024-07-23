The GNU C Library version 2.40 is now available
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2024
The GNU C Library
=================
The GNU C Library version 2.40 is now available.
The GNU C Library is used as the C library in the GNU system and
in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux
as the kernel.
The GNU C Library is primarily designed to be a portable
and high performance C library. It follows all relevant
standards including ISO C11 and POSIX.1-2017. It is also
internationalized and has one of the most complete
internationalization interfaces known.
Read on