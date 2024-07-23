The GNU C Library version 2.40 is now available

The GNU C Library ================= The GNU C Library version 2.40 is now available. The GNU C Library is used as the C library in the GNU system and in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux as the kernel. The GNU C Library is primarily designed to be a portable and high performance C library. It follows all relevant standards including ISO C11 and POSIX.1-2017. It is also internationalized and has one of the most complete internationalization interfaces known.

