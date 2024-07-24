today's howtos
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To View Image Metadata On Linux
This brief guide explains what is Image metadata, types of metadata and how to find and view image metadata in GNU/Linux operating systems.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Set Up SFTP User on Linux
This guide will provide detailed steps to set up an SFTP-only user on a Linux system, focusing on Ubuntu as a primary example, but the principles apply broadly to other Linux distributions as well.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install TrueNAS (Network-Attached Storage) – Part 1
You can use TrueNAS CORE at home, in an office, or in a data center for storing and managing large amounts of data. It’s useful for IT professionals, photographers, designers, audio/video producers, developers, and anyone who needs to store and protect lots of data. You can also use it with backup software to save large amounts of rarely used data and even sync it with the cloud.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VSCodium on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VSCodium on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. VSCodium is a popular open-source code editor that provides developers with a feature-rich and customizable environment for writing code.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Inkscape on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Inkscape on Fedora 40. Inkscape is a free and open-source vector graphics editor that offers a wide range of features for creating and manipulating vector images.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Yarn on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the world of JavaScript development, Yarn has emerged as a popular package manager that offers speed, reliability, and security. It provides an efficient way to manage project dependencies, ensuring a consistent and reproducible development environment.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install XanMod Kernel on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Steam on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Telegram on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VSCodium on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20 [Ed: This is helping Microsoft build monopolies and spy on developers (still)]
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Create Rewrite Rules in Nginx
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable TCP Fast Open in Nginx
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable Open File Cache in Nginx
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Redirect Non-WWW or WWW in Nginx
-
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Setup Apache with Python WSGI on Ubuntu 24.04 & 22.04
Setting up a web server to run Python applications can seem intimidating, especially for beginners. However, with the right steps, it can be a straightforward process.
-
The New Stack ☛ How to Deploy the Nextcloud Cloud Server on AlmaLinux
Cloud services are all over the place. For most people, the usual options (such as , iCloud, etc.) are fine.