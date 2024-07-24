posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2024



Quoting: The European Union must keep funding free software — 2024 — Blog — GNU Guix —

Guix is the fruit of a combination of volunteer work by an amazing number of people, work paid for by employers, but also work sponsored by public institutions. The European Commission’s Next Generation Internet (NGI) calls have been instrumental in that regard. News that NGI funding could vanish came to us as a warning signal.

Since 2020, NGI has supported many free software projects, allowing for significant strides on important topics that would otherwise be hard to fund. As an example, here are some of the NGI grants that directly benefited Guix and related projects...