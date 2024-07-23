posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2024



Quoting: First Pop!_OS 24.04 Alpha with COSMIC DE Drops on August 8 - OMG! Ubuntu —

So if you’ve been counting the days until you can try the new COSMIC desktop environment first hand… Well, keep counting until then! 😅

Pop!_OS 24.04 will based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, and inherit much of the foundational improvements Canonical’s engineers and Ubuntu developers have plumped in.

On top of that will sit the new COSMIC desktop environment, its new homegrown apps (file manager, terminal, software hub, etc), and all of System76’s other embellishments n’ enablements (including first-tier support for their own laptops and desktops, of course).

But COSMIC will be the real star.

System76 unveiled the official COSMIC DE branding for its new desktop last month, indicating at the time that a first alpha was expected in late July – which seemingly slipped, as System76 founder Carl Richell announced the August date on X today.