KDE Neon Distro Now Ships with the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 28, 2024,

updated Feb 28, 2024



KDE Plasma 6 was released earlier today by the KDE Project and it is making its way into the software repositories of some of the most popular rolling-release distributions, including Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, OpenMandriva Lx, and others.

If you want to use the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment right now, the KDE neon distribution has you covered since it’s the flagship distro of the KDE Project. The latest stable release, published today, is available for download from the official website.

