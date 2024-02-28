KDE Neon Distro Now Ships with the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment
KDE Plasma 6 was released earlier today by the KDE Project and it is making its way into the software repositories of some of the most popular rolling-release distributions, including Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, OpenMandriva Lx, and others.
If you want to use the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment right now, the KDE neon distribution has you covered since it’s the flagship distro of the KDE Project. The latest stable release, published today, is available for download from the official website.
Original Post:
KDE neon 6 Available Now
Today KDE has made its biggest release ever, never before in the 25 year history of the project have we announced so many new products at the same time but it brings the newly refreshed base to keep our software foundation strong.
KDE neon User edition has now been updated with KDE Frameworks 6, Plasma 6 and all the apps from KDE Gear 24.02. You can upgrade through Discover or grab the newest installable ISO build.
If you just want to give it a try then give the Docker images a go.