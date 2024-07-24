Security and More

To ensure service consistency these replicated instances of the content are named with the same DNS name, and the DNS conventionally offers the same resolution outcome to each user when they query for the IP address of the content server. How can the CDN ‘steer’ each user to the closest instance of the desired content to optimize the subsequent content transaction? At the same time, the user is revealing their location within the network to inform this steering decision. To what extent is such a steering function compromising users’ privacy expectations with respect to the location and their online actions?