howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software

Fotema - simple photo gallery software - LinuxLinks
One of our favorite adages is “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It refers to the notion that a still image can convey a complex idea. Images can portray a lot of information quickly and more efficiently than text. They capture memories, and never let you forget something you want to remember, and refresh it in your memory.
Images are part of every day internet usage, and are particularly important for social media engagement. A good image viewer is an essential part of any operating system.
Fotema is photo gallery software that’s written in Rust.
Vara - minimalist digital painting tool - LinuxLinks
Vara is a drawing and digital painting application with pressure-sensitive brushes.
Vara aims to support non-artificial works, while still supporting a digital workflow. This is why many features like the shape tools, copy-paste, cloning and filters are avoided. If you need such features, there are applications like GIMP.
This is free and open source software.
Mingle - play with Google's Emoji Kitchen - LinuxLinks
Mingle is a simple application to combine emojis using Google’s Emoji Kitchen.
By default the software scales images to one quarter size. There’s a choice of transition types. By default, the software uses a slide transition, but there’s also crossfade and swing. Transitions can also be disabled.
This is free and open source software.