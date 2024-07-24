Windows TCO: Ransomware, Malware, and Complete Meltdown

Last Friday CrowdStrike did something really bad and it destroyed every airport in the world. I didn't bother to learn anything else about it because I was too busy writing my 10k whitepaper about how all the problems were all caused by one simple mistake: not drinking my patented Miracle Tonic™®.

Developers who drink my Miracle Tonic write code 100% faster with 100% fewer bugs. This would have prevented the CrowdStrike outage, the 2016 DNC hack, Ariane 5, Therac-25, and that one moth caught in the Harvard Mark II. Developers are also happier at work, suffer no burnout, and keep all standups to exactly five minutes.

The Miracle Tonic is so effective that it should be immoral not to drink it. It's like if surgeons didn't wash their hands. If you write code for a living and you don't drink my Miracle Tonic, do us all a favor and never touch a computer again. You idiot. You absolute moron. I can't believe you call yourself a "professional".