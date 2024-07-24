posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2024



Quoting: Help us meet our goal of thirty-three new associate members by July 26 —

Since the start of our membership drive, 167 new associate members have joined the Free Software Foundation in advocating for free software! It's incredibly inspiring to see an uptick in our membership because it tells us that we're not fighting for software freedom alone, and that we have a strong community dedicated to securing a free future. Unfortunately, we're still a little short of our goal.

We humbly extend a final ask to help us welcome thirty-three new associate members to our community by July 26. With your help, we are confident that we can reach our goal of 200 new associate members, and increase our strength to fight for software freedom for everyone. We started the associate member program in November 2002 to help support our work and ensure a continuous commitment to the community we serve. 200 new associate members do not fill our budgetary gap, but they certainly demonstrate community commitment, which also motivates our team! Without members, we would not be able to carry out the important work the FSF does for the free software movement.