posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2024



Quoting: BIND 9.20 Debuts, Promise Boosted DNS Performance —

BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain), an open-source DNS server that is the backbone of much of the Internet’s domain name resolution service, has released its latest version, 9.20. Here’s a breakdown of the key improvements.

This new version comes after thorough testing and is slated for Extended Support Version (ESV) status by late 2024 or early 2025.

The application core infrastructure, essential for DNS operations, has been completely rewritten using libuv asynchronous event loops, reducing resource consumption by minimizing the need for context switching among processing threads.