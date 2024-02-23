PostgreSQL JDBC and pg_dumpbinary Releases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.2, 42.6.1, 42.5.5, 42.4.4, 42.3.9, 42.2.28, and 42.2.28.jre7 Security update for CVE-2024-1597
The PostgreSQL JDBC team have released 42.7.2, 42.6.1, 42.5.5, 42.4.4, 42.3.9, 42.2.28, and 42.2.28.jre7 to address a security issue: CVE-2024-1597. (Note there is no fix for 42.2.26.jre6 see the advisory for workarounds)
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_dumpbinary v2.15 released
Version 2.15 has been published, this release adds a new option and fixes a bug reported by users since last release.