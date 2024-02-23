GIMP 2.99.18 Released: The Last Development Preview Before 3.0!
Release news for version GIMP 2.99.18
GIMP 2.99.18 Released as Last Dev for Next Major 3.0
GIMP image editor announced the new 2.99.18 development release today. It’s marked as the last dev release for the next major 3.0 version.
The new release has a new welcome dialog, with Personalize tab to set your favorite theme, icon and font scaling, and select program language, Contribute tab with a few links for who want to contribute to GIMP, and Create tab with quick buttons to create, open, open recent images. It as well has an option to enable on every start.
GIMP 3: A Sneak Peek into the Future of Image Editing
Exciting news for graphic designers, photographers, and digital artists everywhere: the much-anticipated glimpse into the future of image editing, GIMP 3, is just around the corner!
With the recent release of GIMP 2.99.18, the final development preview, the GIMP team is thrilled to showcase a suite of new features and improvements that promise to significantly enhance how we interact with this widely adopted image editing software.
While GIMP 2.99.18 is a development version and carries the usual caveats of potential instability, it represents a critical step toward the final GIMP 3 release.