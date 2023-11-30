today's howtos
Sean Conner ☛ Yes, that is a hard DNS problem
The DNAME RR is to delegate name resolution to another server, mainly for address-to-name mappings, but also for aliases. I recall doing a form of name delegation using a non-kosher method back in the late 1990s and early 2000s (back when I was wearing a “sysadmin” hat) involving NS RRs but not with DNAME. DNAME didn't exist when I started with delegations, thus, no experience with it.
Chris Coyier ☛ Element Indexes
I was thinking about :has() in CSS a little bit today — Firefox 121 is dropping [sic] in mid-December and then we’ll have support across the board for that beauty.
University of Toronto ☛ Why we scrape Prometheus Blackbox's metrics endpoint
The Prometheus Blackbox exporter is how you do many external checks on machines and services ('endpoints' in Blackbox's jargon), ranging from ping checks up through making HTTPS requests and checking the results. The Blackbox exporter has a somewhat confusing usage; unlike most exporters, you don't so much scrape it as scrape things through it, using probes against targets. As part of this, each combination of probe and target is a separate Prometheus scrape, each of which generates an 'up' metric for that particular scrape. Unlike regular Prometheus exporters, these per-scrape 'up' metrics aren't all that useful because all they tell you is that your Prometheus server could talk to that Blackbox exporter. Actual success or failure of your check is communicated through the 'probe_success' metric, which will be 0 if it failed for some reason.
Unix Men ☛ Recognizing My IP with Linux: A Step Towards More Intelligent Internet Use
Welcome to a journey of discovery where understanding my IP address isn’t only a technical need but also a first step toward safer, smarter internet usage. As we navigate an increasingly digital world, your Linux IP address becomes more than just a string of numbers; it’s a key that unlocks the door to a secure and knowledgeable online experience. This article aims to demystify Linux IP addresses so that you may understand what they are and how important they are to your everyday online activity. We will explain the basic concepts of Linux IP addresses, how they impact your online behavior, and provide practical advice on how to take full use of this knowledge. Understanding your Linux IP address is essential for ethical and informed internet use, no matter how tech-savvy you are. Let’s go on this informative journey together to the part of internet use where security and clarity coexist.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Grafana on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Grafana on GNU/Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Grafana is a powerful, open-source platform for monitoring and visualizing metrics from virtually any data source.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flameshot on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flameshot on Fedora 39. Flameshot is a powerful, open-source screenshot tool available for Linux, Mac, and Windows. It offers a range of features, including in-app screenshot editing, customizable appearance, and the ability to upload screenshots to Imgur.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GNU/Linux Malware Detect on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GNU/Linux Malware Detect on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. GNU/Linux Malware Detect (LMD), also known as maldet, is a malware scanner designed specifically for GNU/Linux environments. It is particularly effective in shared-hosted environments, where threats are often unique and varied.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Putty on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Putty on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. PuTTY is a widely used, lightweight, and highly configurable terminal emulator. It’s known for its ability to create secure SSH connections, making it a popular choice for remote administration and troubleshooting.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 on Debian 12, 11 or 10
PHP 8.3 stands as a pivotal release in the evolution of PHP, a widely-used scripting language integral to web development. This guide focuses on demonstrating how to install PHP 8.3 on Debian 12, 11, or 10, enabling developers to harness the latest advancements and features of PHP.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Waterfox Browser on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Linux Mint users seeking a unique and efficient web browsing experience will find the Waterfox Browser to be a compelling choice. Unlike mainstream browsers like Chrome, Firefox, or Edge, Waterfox provides a distinctive set of features tailored to those who value privacy, customization, and performance.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install DeaDBeeF on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
DeaDBeeF, a versatile and powerful music player, stands out for its exceptional performance and customization capabilities. This guide will demonstrate how to install DeaDBeeF on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, guiding you through the straightforward steps to enjoy its rich feature set.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Strawberry Music Player on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Strawberry Music Player, a versatile and user-friendly application, is designed to elevate your audio experience on GNU/Linux systems.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python 3.11 on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Python 3.11 marked a significant update in the Python programming landscape, offering enhanced performance and new features that promise to streamline coding experiences. This guide will demonstrate how to install Python 3.11 on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, ensuring you can leverage its capabilities on your system.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Rust on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Rust, a modern programming language known for its safety and performance, has gained significant popularity among developers. This guide will demonstrate how to install Rust on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, providing a clear pathway for those eager to explore its capabilities.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20 [Ed: What a terrible idea, it's not only proprietary and controlled by a hostile company; it's also a password stealer that sends all the user's passwords to the NSA and Microsoft]
This guide provides a comprehensive overview for users seeking to install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20. Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge, developed by Microsoft, is a contemporary web browser known for its rich features and significant improvements since its inception in 2015.
Linuxize ☛ How to Install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04
This article explains how to install and secure MySQL version 8.0 on an Ubuntu 22.04 machine.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install and use Syncthing on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Syncthing on Ubuntu 22.04.
Syncthing is an app that allows you to share files between devices and sync them.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to safely upgrade your Ubuntu system
Upgrading to the latest version of Ubuntu ensures you have the newest features and security updates. This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough on how to safely upgrade your Ubuntu system, covering everything from preparation to execution, ensuring a hassle-free update experience.
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 on Ubuntu 22.04
PHP, which stands for “Hypertext Preprocessor,” is a server-side scripting language widely used for web development.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Setup Dual Monitors With XRandR
If you've ever found yourself stumped by resolution issues in Linux, XRandR and ARandR might just be the tools you need to solve your issues.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How To Run Multiple GNU/Linux Commands at Once in GNU/Linux Terminal
In Linux, you may need to run terminal commands simultaneously for installing and executing applications. If you’re a newbie in Linux, the chances are that you might be looking for methods to execute multiple commands at a time on your terminal shell.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Ungoogled Chromium in Ubuntu 22.04 / 23.10
This simple tutorial shows how to install ungoogled chromium web browser in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 23.10, and their based systems. Ungoogled-chromium is a free open-source variant of Chromium web browser, that removes all Surveillance Giant Google web services. The project was started in 2015.
Trend Oceans ☛ How to Install Fedora 39 on VMware [Step-by-Step with Screenshot Attached]
Installing Fedora won’t take much time on your system, so let’s see the steps that you can take to install Fedora 39 on your system.