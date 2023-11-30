myAGV 2023 four-wheel mobile robot ships with Raspberry Pi 4 or Jetson Nano

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2023



Elephant Robotics myAGV 2023 is a 4-wheel mobile robot available with either Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC or NVIDIA Jetson Nano B01 developer kit, and it supports five different types of robotic arms to cater to various use cases.

Both myAGV 2023 models run Ubuntu 22.04 with ROS, support online firmware updates via myStudio, programming using either myBlockly visual programming or a Python API, a visualization software, and mapping and navigation, but the Raspberry Pi robot only supports 2D SLAM, while the Jetson Nano model can handle both 2D and 3D SLAM. None of those features were supported in the earlier myAGV robot. More details about the software may be found on the documentation website.

Besides robotic arms, other optional accessories include a 7-inch HD IPS touchscreen display and a backup battery, and the Jetson Nano robot also supports ORBBEC Astra Pro 2 and Intel Realsense D435i 3D depth cameras which explains its 3D SLAM mapping and navigation capabilities.

