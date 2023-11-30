Games: Gratuitous Space Shooty Game and Unity (Microsoft Mono) Still in Crisis
-
Positech Games ☛ Gratuitous Space Shooty Game released!!!
GSB is pretty old now, but TBH the spaceship graphics for it still look incredibly good to my eyes. I generally think its very wasteful that the games industry hires so many people to make music, SFX and graphics, and then makes a single game with them, never to be re-used in any way. Frankly a spaceship is a spaceship, whether its used in an RTS or a shooter or a turn based grand strategy game.
-
Techdirt ☛ Unity Becomes Marketing Punching Bag For Other Game Engine
Unity has had a tough time of it recently. After the company decided to put in place a major pricing scheme shift for users of its game engine back in September, the company has since experienced all kinds of fallout over the changes, ousted its CEO, and has generally been vilified for not bothering to listen to its customers. Through it all, some developers previously using Unity have pledged to leave the platform in the present or future, leaving an opening for other game engines to ply their wares to these gamemakers.