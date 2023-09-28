What new features are available in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.9 and 9.3 Beta
Red Hat is pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.9 and 9.3 Beta, designed to provide organizations with the flexibility and reliability to quickly and more securely deploy applications and workloads across hybrid cloud environments. These new features and enhancements enable organizations to maximize efficiency and agility when delivering services, applications and workloads.
Automation and Management. RHEL 8.9/9.3 Beta continues to make automation and management easier for customers with its system roles, which automate common administrative tasks and enable standardization of deployments at scale. New features such as Quadlet support in the Podman system role (for an enhanced container configuration experience), support for configuring additional kdump settings, a new role for Keylime server configuration (to provide security against tampering a host), a new role for systemd automation, enhancements to storage management, a new role for PostgreSQL installation and configuration, and enhancements to the SQL Server role help customers save time and simplify day-to-day administration.