The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard).

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Firefox 119 doesn’t look like it comes with big changes, but only a few improvements here and there. For example, it promises to let you import some of your Chrome extensions (if they’re available for Firefox, of course) when migrating your data from Google Chrome.

Arriving earlier than initially planned, the LibreOffice 7.6.2 and LibreOffice 7.5.7 updates contain a fix for CVE 2023-4863, a heap buffer overflow discovered in the widely used libwebp library, which is used to decode the now popular WebP graphics format.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

What new features are available in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.9 and 9.3 Beta

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 28, 2023



Red Hat is pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.9 and 9.3 Beta, designed to provide organizations with the flexibility and reliability to quickly and more securely deploy applications and workloads across hybrid cloud environments. These new features and enhancements enable organizations to maximize efficiency and agility when delivering services, applications and workloads.

Automation and Management. RHEL 8.9/9.3 Beta continues to make automation and management easier for customers with its system roles, which automate common administrative tasks and enable standardization of deployments at scale. New features such as Quadlet support in the Podman system role (for an enhanced container configuration experience), support for configuring additional kdump settings, a new role for Keylime server configuration (to provide security against tampering a host), a new role for systemd automation, enhancements to storage management, a new role for PostgreSQL installation and configuration, and enhancements to the SQL Server role help customers save time and simplify day-to-day administration.

Read on