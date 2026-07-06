Hardware: Slop, ESP32, and More

CO₂ Gadget It is professional firmware for the ESP32 that turns any board into a high-performance CO₂, particulate matter and indoor air quality monitor.

You don’t need cloud accounts, subscriptions or to hand over your data: everything runs on your device, in your home and under your control. No external servers.

It is free software, developed by an active community, to the same high standards as a top-of-the-range commercial product. You decide which sensors and protocols to use.