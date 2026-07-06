news
Hardware: Slop, ESP32, and More
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It's FOSS ☛ Sipeed's New KVM Wants Hey Hi (AI) Agents to See and Control Your Screen
The NanoKVM-Go connects with a single USB-C cable, runs over WiFi 6, and exposes every KVM function as an MCP server for Hey Hi (AI) agents like PicoClaw and Claude Code.
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CNX Software ☛ Macintosh emulator works on ESP32-P4 display devkits from M5Stack and Waveshare
ESP32 chips have been used for retro gaming and computing for years, but Austin McChord (Amcchord) adds to that with a Macintosh emulator ported to a couple of ESP32-P4 display devkits. His project is a full port of the BasiliskII Macintosh 68k emulator, bringing classic Mac OS (System 7.x through Mac OS 8.1) to portable ESP32-P4 embedded devices with touchscreen, USB peripherals, and WiFi support through an ESP32-C6 on the boards.
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Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Two nasty surprises in Home Assistant's config
Last year, I motorized the rolling shutters on the southern façade of my apartment. My idea was to manage them via Home Assistant. I had a couple of automations in mind: In the evening, roll down the shutters of my bedroomIn the morning:If it’s too hot outside, roll down all shuttersIf it’s too cold outside, roll down all shuttersIn other cases, roll up all shutters but my bedroom’s Living in France, I added the official Météo France integration.
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eMariete ☛ CO₂ Gadget: Turn your ESP32 into a professional CO₂ monitor
CO₂ Gadget It is professional firmware for the ESP32 that turns any board into a high-performance CO₂, particulate matter and indoor air quality monitor.
You don’t need cloud accounts, subscriptions or to hand over your data: everything runs on your device, in your home and under your control. No external servers.
It is free software, developed by an active community, to the same high standards as a top-of-the-range commercial product. You decide which sensors and protocols to use.
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ROS Industrial ☛ ros2_canopen: Natively Integrating CANopen Devices into the ROS 2 Ecosystem
CANopen has long been one of the most widely used communication standards in industrial automation. Built on top of the CAN bus and standardised by CAN in Automation (CiA), it connects motor drives, I/O modules, sensors and other field devices across machines, robots and vehicles. The ros2_canopen stack, maintained under the ROS-Industrial umbrella, brings this ecosystem natively into ROS 2. It lets developers describe a CAN bus, bring up a CANopen master, and talk to every device on the bus through standard ROS 2 nodes, services, topics and ros2_control interfaces.
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Devices/Embedded
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Chuck Carroll ☛ Installing OPNsense
So there we have it, an open source FreeBSD-based firewall and router on this appliance. I had made a small attempt to get a RHEL-based distro to run, but getting everything configured properly is surprisingly difficult to do without a display. This is something I'm still tinkering with.
I've also read that using a different SSD other than the original will trigger a "no boot drive" error.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Josh Lospinoso ☛ The Badge That Would Not Become Small
There is a badge on my phone right now, red and ordinary, sitting on top of an app whose whole job is to keep me from trusting my own memory too much.
I pick up the phone for something else. That is how these objects get me. I am not opening the task. I am looking for a confirmation code, the name of a portal, the message with the link, the one little door I have already turned into a private ordeal, and there it is again: the number, bright enough to interrupt me and too small to respect.
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