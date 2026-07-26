news
CubicleNate on OpenSUSE and Linux Saloon Episode
-
CubicleNate ☛ Hybrid Atomic Updates with openSUSE Tumbleweed
The author praises the atomic update-like mechanism integrated within openSUSE Tumbleweed, highlighting its reliability and user-friendliness. This method effectively combines the flexibility of traditional updates with the stability of atomic ones, ensuring minimal disruption during software installations. The experience has greatly improved daily GNU/Linux usage, appealing to both novice and experienced users.
-
CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 212 | Application Appetizer Potluck Edition
The content discusses various technology and Linux-related updates, including a live weekend discussion about user experiences with Fedora and job openings at Epic Games focused on GNU/Linux security. It also covers IBM's new chip architecture advancements and Dell surpassing HP in U.S. PC sales amid a shrinking market.