Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and WWW Stories

To understand the problem, we’ll need to examine how Postgres LISTEN/NOTIFY actually works.

The root cause of the poor performance is that in Postgres, committing a transaction that calls NOTIFY requires taking a global exclusive lock. This lock is taken as the transaction begins to commit, and is not released until the transaction is fully committed and its contents have been flushed to disk with fsync().

This lock is necessary because Postgres guarantees that notifications are sent in transaction commit order. To enforce this, it stores all outgoing notifications in a global internal queue whose order must exactly match the commit order of the transactions sending those notifications. Adding notifications to this queue must be done transactionally as part of the commit. However, Postgres doesn’t assign transactions a commit order until those transactions are done committing, as committing can take a variable amount of time.