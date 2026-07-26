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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2026



Quoting: CachyOS rebuilds every package the 'wrong' way, and my Steam library runs faster for it —

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There's a set of unwritten rules that every Linux distribution follows, and I never thought about them until I found the one distro that doesn't. Compile for the oldest CPU anyone might own. Ship the mainline kernel. Use Valve's Proton, because Valve knows best. I've been running CachyOS on my ROG Ally X and my laptop for a while now, and it breaks every single one of those rules on purpose. It even skipped the Open Gaming Collective, the industry's big attempt at standardizing how Linux gaming distros are built.