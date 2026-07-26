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Games: Valve, GE-Proton, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve begin improving account switching in the latest Steam Beta | GamingOnLinux
Account switching is still not great on Steam but it seems Valve are aware and have started making some tweaks to make it a smoother experience. I guess they've been reading my notes for the upcoming second part of my initial Steam Machine review.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 11-3 brings better OptiScaler integration, AMD FSR4 improvements and lots of game fixes | GamingOnLinux
GE-Proton 11-3 (and 11-2 just before) is a huge release for the popular compatibility layer for SteamOS / Linux.
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Hackaday ☛ Building A Fencing Scoring Box
The brains of the operation is an Arduino Nano, running the venerable ATmega328P. It’s set up to drive a pair of 8×8 WS2812B addressable LED panels. It’s also hooked up to a pair of fencing socket blocks, which hook up to the lamé (jacket), weapon, and guard of each player for electronically scoring hits. The Arduino is thus programmed to respond to various conditions, lighting the LEDs in turn. For example, the tip of one player’s weapon hitting the other player’s lamé will fire a colored light, allowing the hit to be scored. Meanwhile, a tip hitting the floor will fire a white light, indicating off-target. There’s also a buzzer for sonic indication, as well. Everything is wrapped up in a tidy 3D-printed housing, while power is courtesy of a USB-C charger hooked up to the unit.
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Juan J Martínez ☛ It is the game, stupid!
I’m going to try an experiment: let’s get one of those projects that seem to stall, and revisit the idea and focus on the game, independently of how cool the code may be. Because, at the end, what matters is the game, stupid!