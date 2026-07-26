news
Release of GNU C Library 2.44
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LWN ☛ GNU C Library 2.44
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LWN ☛ GNU C Library 2.44 released
Version 2.44 of the
GNU C Library has been released. Changes include a new
/etc/tunables.conf file for the system-wide setting of tunable
parameters, a new tunable to control the use of transparent huge pages for
read-only executable segments, a number of math-function improvements, a
handful of security fixes, and more.
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Unicorn Media ☛ GNU C Library 2.44 Released
The widely used GNU C Library advances with version 2.44, featuring updates across functionality and security.