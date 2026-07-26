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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2026



Quoting: Xfce was supposed to be the last safe house for X11 holdouts, and it just started packing up —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

If you'd asked Linux users a year ago which desktop environment would keep X11 alive the longest, the answer was nearly unanimous: Xfce. The famously conservative desktop has always moved at its own pace, really only adopting new technology when it's absolutely ready to, and not a single second before. So when the Xfce project announced it was spending a significant portion of its community donations to fund a brand-new Wayland compositor, written from scratch in Rust, it felt like a massive departure from what Xfce users expected. The good news for X11 holdouts is: nobody is going to take it away from you tomorrow, but the list of reasons to stay is getting shorter with each passing release cycle.