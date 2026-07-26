news
Slop Contaminating Codebases
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Debian ☛ General Resolution: LLM usage in Debian
Debian has a well-earned reputation for stability. This stability is crucial to Debian's position in the free software ecosystem. It is our belief that widespread LLM usage comes from the "move fast, and break things" attitude that, while common in many parts of this industry, is contrary to what makes Debian Debian, and is inappropriate for Debian contributors.
In practical terms, LLM usage raises the following concerns: [...]
[...]
In the interest of not eroding Debian's reputation or further damaging the community, LLM-assisted contributions should be prohibited from inclusion in Debian.
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LWN ☛ A Debian general resolution on LLM usage
The Debian project is considering a general
resolution on the use of large language models in the creation of the
distribution. There are three alternatives to consider: a
total ban on LLM usage, rejecting LLMs "as far as practical", or explicitly allowing LLM usage subject to a set of conditions. The discussion period has just begun; the beginning of the voting period does not yet appear to have been set. Those who want to look over the discussion ahead of the inevitable LWN article can find it over here.
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Liam Proven ☛ Where does mass-scale AI-created software take us?
[HN again]
We are heading for 2º C global warming by 2040, possibly by 2030. And the IPCC and others already pointed out that 2º means the end of civilisation.
So, it's coming anyway... but it's the nature of human fsck-ups that they come in clusters. That's why someone coined the term "clusterfsck".
So, we have multiple human fsckups coming along all together in the mid-2020s, just as we did in the mid-1930s.
Sketchy off the cuff chronology:
Late 1980s...