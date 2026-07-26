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OSTechNix ☛ How to Install JetBrains Mono on Linux (Nerd Font and Ligatures)
JetBrains Mono is a free, open-source monospaced typeface designed specifically for developers, with increased letter height, distinct character shapes, and ligature support that make code easier to read.
In this brief guide, we will cover different ways to install JetBrains Mono font on Linux.
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Make Use Of ☛ 2026-07-15 [Older] This terminal file manager is so fast it made me abandon graphical ones completely