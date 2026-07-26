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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2026



Quoting: Linux makes old computers feel faster, not actually faster —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Linux is often hailed as a magic fix for performance issues, especially on older hardware. Dust off a decade-old laptop, slap on a Linux distro, and suddenly your machine will start feeling brand new. There is some truth to this, and compared to Windows, Linux will make your older machines feel much snappier, but responsiveness isn't the same as newfound performance.