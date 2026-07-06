news
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Emacs, and EasyOS Package Managers
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Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 350: Mageia 10, Kali Linux, Ultramarine 44, KDE Plasma Vulnerability & more GNU/Linux news
The GNU/Linux news this week was jam packed with distro news, developer releases, and some security topics. We’ll take look at new releases from Mageia GNU/Linux with Mageia 10, then Fyra Labs has announced Ultramarine GNU/Linux 44 and the offensive security distro Kali GNU/Linux has a brand new version this week.
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs beginner live stream with @linkarzu on 2026-07-05 20:00 Europe/Athens
I will do a live stream together with Christian Arzu, a NeoVim user, who is now trying out Emacs. In this meeting we will go over the basics. The idea is that I will do some handholding at this early stage to set Christian up with a basic configuration. We will also take any comments from the chat.
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Barry Kauler ☛ YouTube video package managers
EasyOS has four package managers; PKGget, SFSget, Appi and Flapi.This video demonstrates usage of PKGget and Flapi. PKGget installs from the enormous Devuan/Debian package repository, Flapi is an installer for flatpaks.