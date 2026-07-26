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Mobile/Open Hardware/Modding: Jolla, PinePhone, and More
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Linux On Mobile ☛ 2026-07-20 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (29/2026): Jolla Shipping
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Pine64 ☛ Full PinePhone 3D File Released
This week PineStore has released the full 3D file for the PinePhone/PinePhone Pro. This is different than the file only containing the back cover, which does not include the buttons or the internal and external frame.
This opens up the possibility of self repairing some PinePhone components using 3D printers along with creating custom parts.
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Hackaday ☛ Taking Tri-Camera True-Color Infrared Videos
The system uses three USB webcams, each with its IR cut filter removed and replaced with a different dichroic IR band-pass filter. One filter is centered at 750 nm, one at 850 nm, and one at 940 nm. There is no band overlap; in testing, each camera only detected an infrared flashlight tuned to its own filter wavelength. The original cameras didn’t hold the sensors in a consistent position, so [Project 326] designed new housings. Using three lenses, each with distinct aberrations, introduced some difficulties in alignment. [Project 326] originally intended to use a pair of beam-splitting prisms with only one lens, but this proved too difficult to align using 3D-printed frames.
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Hackaday ☛ Add Sensors To Everything!
We were thinking about this in the context of the recent video on pressure advance in 3D printers. Essentially, the unmelted filament acts as a springy piston, and that springiness means that the pressure built up in the melted plastic lags the feedrate of new filament. We usually calibrate this out with a guesstimate constant, but it can be different for every different filament. Measuring that pressure directly with a strain gauge in the hot end makes more sense.