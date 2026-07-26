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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2026



Quoting: Zorin Connect does three things that finally made me stop opening multiple apps —

When I'm on my Windows 11 PC, I usually keep Phone Link open to see what's happening on my phone. But I also have WhatsApp Desktop open so I can answer my messages. On Zorin Connect, I only had to use one app instead of two. For example, a WhatsApp notification appeared at the top of my Zorin desktop, even though my phone was locked. I could see the sender and message, and it stayed there until I interacted with it.

When I opened the notification, I could see a reply box and a Send button. So I could answer without having to unlock my phone. I could also see my Gmail notifications. The notification showed me things like the sender, subject, Gmail icon, and a decent part of what was in the email when I hovered over it. By seeing what the email was about, I could decide whether it could wait. I'm not saying this is going to replace the full WhatsApp or Gmail experience. But it's a great option when I need a quick glance at what came in or need to give a quick answer.