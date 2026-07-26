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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2026



Quoting: The Bootable USB Creator Ventoy 1.1.17 added Athena OS & EulerOS Support | UbuntuHandbook —

Ventoy, the popular solution for booting .iso images from USB, released new 1.1.17 version one day ago.

The new version of this free open-source software added two new Linux Distributions support, optimized Secure Boot process, and fixed many issues.

Different to the traditional bootable USB creator (e.g., Rufus, UNetbootin), Ventoy create a small (around 34 MB) EFI partition on your USB, while all other parts act as a normal USB storage.

Just move or paste .iso images into the USB drive, along with your photo images and other files. When booting from the USB, it will show you a menu with all boot-able iso images.