Rspress is a fast static site generator built on Rsbuild and the Rspack ecosystem.

It is particularly suited to creating documentation websites, component libraries and other content-driven sites.

Content can be written using Markdown or MDX, allowing React components to be embedded directly within documents. Rspress generates static HTML for deployment on almost any hosting platform and includes search, theming and extensibility features out of the box.

This is free and open source software.