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Free and Open Source Software
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PM2 - production process manager
PM2 is a production process manager designed primarily for Node.js and Bun applications.
It keeps applications running, automatically restarts failed processes and provides a command-line interface for managing application lifecycles.
The software includes a built-in load balancer, zero-downtime reloads, process monitoring, log management and startup-script generation. Although focused on JavaScript runtimes, PM2 can also launch Python and Ruby scripts, shell commands and executable binaries.
This is free and open source software.
Rspress - fast static site generator
Rspress is a fast static site generator built on Rsbuild and the Rspack ecosystem.
It is particularly suited to creating documentation websites, component libraries and other content-driven sites.
Content can be written using Markdown or MDX, allowing React components to be embedded directly within documents. Rspress generates static HTML for deployment on almost any hosting platform and includes search, theming and extensibility features out of the box.
This is free and open source software.
LemonLDAP::NG - web single sign-on, access management and identity federation platform
LemonLDAP::NG is a modular web single sign-on, access management and identity federation platform.
It provides authentication, authorisation and accounting services for protecting web applications and centralising identity management.
The software supports established identity protocols and can operate as an identity provider, service provider or protocol proxy. Applications can be integrated using SAML, OpenID Connect, CAS, HTTP headers, form replay or web service APIs.
This is free and open source software.
Supranim - full-featured web framework
Supranim is a full-featured web framework for building web applications, REST APIs and real-time services in Nim. It uses a Model-View-Controller architecture and is designed to be fast, modular and straightforward to extend.
The framework provides routing, middleware, database access, sessions, cookies, WebSockets and HTML templating. Applications can use either the libevent backend or the PowPow HTTP server.
This is free and open source software.
Logto - identity and access management platform
Logto is an identity and access management platform designed for SaaS, web, mobile and AI applications.
It provides the infrastructure needed to add authentication, authorization and user management without implementing identity protocols from scratch.
The software supports OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.1 and SAML, along with multi-tenancy, enterprise single sign-on and role-based access control. It includes customizable sign-in experiences and SDKs for a wide range of programming languages and application frameworks.
This is free and open source software.
NTag - graphical audio file tag editor
NTag is a graphical audio file tag editor. It lets users view and edit metadata, artwork and extended tag fields across individual files or entire music collections.
The application supports MP3, MP4, M4A, M4B, FLAC, Ogg and WMA files, together with ID3, MP4, ASF and Vorbis Comment metadata. It can also rename files using tag information and identify tracks with missing artwork, lyrics or metadata.
This is free and open source software.
Process Compose - process manager, scheduler and orchestrator
Process Compose is a process manager, scheduler and orchestrator for running non-containerized applications.
It provides a straightforward way to define, launch and supervise groups of processes without relying on Docker images, registries, networks or container runtimes.
Workflows are described in a YAML configuration file, with support for process dependencies, startup ordering, health checks, recovery policies and scheduled execution. Process Compose is distributed as a single Go binary and can be controlled through its terminal interface, command-line tools or REST API.
This is free and open source software.
Kilua - composable web framework
Kilua is a composable web framework for building modern applications with Kotlin. Powered by the Compose Runtime, it offers a declarative, component-based API with state management, coroutines and Flow integration.
Applications can target both Kotlin/Wasm and Kotlin/JS from the same codebase. Kilua includes ready-to-use interface components, form controls, server-side rendering, static site export and support for full-stack development through Kilua RPC.
This is free and open source software.
MECOMP - music player designed for large, locally stored music collections
MECOMP (Metadata Enhanced Collection Oriented Music Player) is a music player designed for large, locally stored music collections. It extends conventional artist and album organisation with audio analysis, automatic grouping, smart playlists and music recommendations.
The software uses a client-server architecture consisting of a background daemon and command-line, terminal and MPRIS clients. Its terminal interface provides access to the music library, playlists, playback queue, search tools and automatically generated collections.
MECOMP analyses the characteristics of tracks and uses K-means clustering to group similar music into broad collections. It can also generate a radio queue from a song, artist or album and suggest tracks that complement an existing playlist.
This is free and open source software.
ZITADEL - identity and access management platform
ZITADEL is an identity and access management platform for securing web applications, SaaS products and business-to-business services.
It provides authentication, authorization, user management and identity federation through a central, API-first service.
The platform supports both self-hosted deployments and ZITADEL’s hosted cloud service. Its hierarchical multi-tenancy model separates instances, organizations and projects, allowing administrators to apply identities, roles, policies and branding at different levels.
This is free and open source software.
File Brain - intelligent desktop file search application
File Brain is an intelligent desktop file search application that helps you locate files using natural-language queries.
It combines semantic and full-text search, allowing it to find relevant documents by meaning rather than relying solely on exact filenames or keywords.
The application indexes selected folders and extracts searchable content from more than 1,000 file formats, including documents, spreadsheets, presentations, images and archives. Indexing and search processing are performed locally, and File Brain only reads files without modifying their contents.
This is free and open source software.